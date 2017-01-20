Montana University System Discusses Tuition Rate Hikes at Legislature
Representatives from the Montana University System are attempting to convince members of the Montana Senate to add more funding.
Montana's law defining sexual assault and sexual intercourse without consent are antiquated, according to a bill introduced by a Missoula legislator before the House Judiciary Committee on Friday.
A Helena woman, Carol Mackin, was escorted out of the State House Judiciary Committee Hearing on Thursday afternoon, after failure to heed the chairman's warning that she had spoken too long at the podium.
27 year-old Lamont Brown of Pablo appeared in Missoula Justice Court on Thursday and was held on $35,000 bail for several alleged crimes that occurred on Tuesday morning.
Missoula Police were called to a domestic dispute late Wednesday night.
Donald Trump was officially sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday. Here is the full text of his remarks after taking the oath of office.
The suspect is in custody. Police are investigating.
A brutal incident of four 18-year-olds filming as they tortured a special-needs man has stunned authorities and residents of Chicago.
